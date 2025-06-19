WSP Asking for Help After Vintage Truck Forced Off the Road in Hit-and-Run

A peaceful afternoon drive turned dangerous last Friday when a 1946 Dodge pickup ended up in a ditch along I-90 near North Bend, and now the Washington State Patrol needs help finding the suspect.

Around 4 p.m. on June 14, Washington State Patrol responded to a 9-1-1 call for a crash involving an older truck that was involved in a hit-and-run. When troopers arrived, they found a scene straight out of a classic film.

A Classic Dodge Pickup was Forced Off I-5, the Suspect Fled

The vintage 1946 Dodge pickup had crashed into the ditch. The truck’s two occupants had to slide out of the right-hand door with the vehicle resting on the shoulder. Both victims sustained injuries, but thankfully, they were non-life-threatening.

Photos released from the scene show the classic truck out of the ditch and on the shoulder with minimal damage after the crash.

The driver that caused the crash, driving a white van, possibly a Chevy Express, cut them off and forced the truck off the road. After the crash, the van did not stop and fled the scene.

Washington State Patrol is Asking for Information

Washington State Patrol detectives are now trying to piece together what happened, and they are asking for help from anyone who witnessed the collision or might have captured it on a dash cam.

If you were on eastbound I-90 near North Bend around 4 p.m. on June 14 and saw a white van driving erratically, or if your dash cam recorded anything unusual, please reach out to Detective Todd Early at Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov.

While no one was seriously hurt this time, hit-and-run incidents can carry serious consequences in Washington State. If injuries are involved, the driver who leaves the scene may face felony charges, fines of up to $10,000, and even prison time.

