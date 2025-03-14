[VIDEO] WSDOT Hypes Up Unsung Heroes Working Behind the Scenes

WSDOT made a hype video for the heroes you don't see behind the scenes.

X @WSDOT_East X @WSDOT_East loading...

Watch Behind the Scenes Video: WSDOT Mechanics Keeping Equipment Running

We see videos of WSDOT crews clearing snow and salting roads all the time, but there is a critical team working behind the scenes that you almost never see. They make sure those plows and trucks are ready to keep Washington State highways clear from the harshest winter conditions. Yesterday (March 13, 2025), WSDOT East shared a video that showcases these unsung heroes, the mechanics who work tirelessly to keep the equipment operational throughout our winter snowstorms and freezing temperatures.

The video captures mechanics welding, replacing tires, and performing vital engine work on WSDOT vehicles, with energetic music like a hype video for the team. These are some of the mechanics that are responsible for keeping the heavy-duty trucks, snowplows, and other essential machinery running smoothly. They work in tough, often brutal conditions, maintaining and repairing equipment to guarantee that WSDOT crews can safely and effectively clear the roads.

Yesterday, snow blanketed the Cascade mountains and caused challenging conditions for both drivers and the road crews. While those drivers appreciated cleared roads, they likely don't realize the hard work put in by their dedicated team of mechanics behind the scenes. The hype video shows how this mostly unseen crew is the backbone of the entire maintenance operation.

They are responsible for making sure WSDOT’s crews are ready to take on whatever winter throws their way. Their work is usually both hidden and thankless, but without them, plows wouldn’t be able to clear the roads, and they would be much more dangerous and deadly.

So, the next time you see a snowplow or an equipment crew on the road, take a moment to appreciate not just the drivers but the skilled mechanics who keep everything running smoothly behind the scenes. You can watch the full WSDOT hype video below.