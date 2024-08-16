[VIDEO] Watch King County’s Heli Rescue of Sick Washington Hikers

Watch a newly released video that captures the dramatic rescue of two hikers near Robin Lake by the King County's Air Support Unit.

Dramatic Rescue Video Released After Hikers Saved Near Robin Lake

Today (August 16, 2024), the King County Sheriff’s Office released a dramatic 12-minute video detailing the rescue of two hikers from a remote area near Robin Lake. The operation took place on August 11, 2024, when the Kittitas County Search and Rescue requested assistance from the King County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit.

The video begins with the Guardian2 helicopter’s takeoff and captures the expansive wilderness surrounding the hikers as it heads to find the sick hikers. The footage shows a bird’s-eye view of the rugged terrain and the challenging conditions faced by the rescue team. The helicopter makes its way over the scenic Robin Lake, known for its rocky shoreline, and looks for a place to pick up the hikers.

In the video, the crew discusses their strategy for the rescue operation. It emphasizes the importance of hoisting both hikers to ensure the female friend of the ill woman was not left behind. The rescue team, dressed in bright orange suits, prepares the hoist and lowers a crew member near the lake’s edge.

The crewman approaches both women and introduces himself as Ernie. He asks the sick hiker if she can walk and she replies, not very far.

He prepares both hikers to be lifted by harness into the chopper, and then lifts them one at a time. Once both hikers and the rescue crewman (Ernie) were safely onboard, the helicopter headed towards Seattle so the ill hiker could receive medical treatment.

Robin Lake, the site of the rescue, is renowned for its stunning beauty. The area features a series of lakes surrounded by rugged terrain, offering rewarding views for those who brave the climb. While the lakes are popular on weekends, they offer a quieter experience during weekdays The downside is the lakes are secluded, and if you get sick or in trouble it can be difficult to get help. Watch the released video below and get a good idea of the complexities of rescue operations and appreciate the dedication and bravery of the rescue teams involved.