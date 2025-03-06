[VIDEO] WA I-90 High-Speed Crash on Black Ice Captured by Dashcam

This morning, a high-speed crash caused by sudden black ice was captured on I-90.

X @wspd2pio X @wspd2pio loading...

Black Ice Accident on I-90: Dash Cam Footage Captures Collision

This morning (March 6, 2025), a scary crash was captured on dash cam from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near milepost 49. It was captured by a dash cam and shared with the Washington State Patrol, offering a chilling front-row view of the suddenly dangerous situation. There were injuries, but authorities have reported that all the victims of the crash are expected to be okay. Watch the entire shocking video at the bottom of this article.

The dash cam footage begins with the semi truck traveling in the third lane from the left of the four-lane stretch of I-90. A dark-colored vehicle passes the truck in the far left lane, followed by a white sedan a second after that, traveling faster. The two cars are about four or five car lengths apart when they are first both visible in the video. Seconds later, things quickly take a scary turn for the worse.

The white sedan starts to catch the dark vehicle in the far left lane, then the dark car loses control. The front of the car veers toward the left ditch, then tries to regain control but overcorrects. The car steers back across I-90 into the white sedan. The two vehicles collide, with the white car crashing into the back of the dark car and sending the dark vehicle into a violent spin. The crash forces them off the road, with both cars flipping when they hit the ditch on the far right side of the highway.

The black vehicle was the first to flip and ended up sideways on its driver’s side and facing the opposite direction. The white car landed on its wheels with the front facing back towards I-90. The dash cam video ends with the semi truck pulling over to help.

Trooper Rick Johnson shared the video on X to remind drivers to remain cautious of possible ice on Washington's roads. It is a sobering reminder of the unpredictable hazards during early mornings, when temperatures can make ice patches difficult to see.