[VIDEO] The Entire 10 Minute Seahawks Drone Show in 34 Seconds

If you were at the Seahawks game last night like I was, you heard the same thing all over. The game sure sucked, but that drone show was awesome!

Seattle Seahawks Make NFL History with First-Ever Drone Show

Seattle made NFL history on Sunday night as the Seahawks became the first team to host a breathtaking drone halftime show during their primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The innovative spectacle, which featured over 500 drones, celebrated the iconic legacy of the team’s passionate fanbase, the “12s,” in a visually stunning and immersive way. The game was horribly lopsided, but fans seemed to be distracted from what was happening on the field by the amazing and one-of-a-kind drone show.

The event, held at Lumen Field, coincided with a special tribute to the franchise's decision to retire the No. 12 jersey, a unique gesture that honors Seahawks fans. Seattle holds the distinction of being the first professional sports team to retire a jersey in tribute to its fans. Known for their unparalleled energy, the 12s are considered one of the loudest fanbases in professional sports, having twice earned the Guinness World Record for the loudest crowd noise during a game. On Sunday night, they were not only celebrated with the team's on-field action but also with an awe-inspiring drone aerial performance.

The groundbreaking drone show, which lasted approximately 10 minutes, was operated by Sky Elements, a company specializing in drone light shows. The performance located slightly behind the southside end zone of Lumen Field, where hundreds of drones lit up the night sky with vibrant images above the stadium. Iconic moments from the Seahawks' history were brought to life, including Marshawn Lynch’s unforgettable Beastquake leap, a display of the legendary 12th Man Flag, the silhouette of the Kingdome, and the famous Legion of Boom. These images, which appeared larger than life in the Seattle skyline, left fans in awe as they watched their beloved team’s history unfold in the night sky.

The grand finale of the show featured a heartfelt message to the fans. As the drones formed a giant “Thank You 12s” in the sky, the stadium erupted in cheers. The emotional tribute marked a memorable moment for those in attendance and for the millions watching across the country.

The 12s have long been recognized as a key element of the Seahawks’ success, and the drone show was a fitting way to celebrate their impact on the team’s rich history. If you missed the show last night or don't want to sit through the entire 10 minute show, I posted a sped up version below that only takes 34 seconds. Go Seahawks!