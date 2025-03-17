[VIDEO] Spider-Man Caught Webbing Cars Sunday in South Seattle

The famous web-slinger was caught on camera in South Seattle this weekend, just hanging around. Did you see him?

Spider-Man Spotted in South Seattle, Webbing Rainier Beach

Yesterday morning (March 16, 2025), a surprising superhero sighting happened in South Seattle that still has people talking. A man dressed as Spider-Man was filmed perched on top of a power box at the intersection of Rainier Ave S and S Henderson, near the Sherwin Williams paint store. The man was dressed in a dirty Spider-Man costume, striking poses in true superhero style, and hunched down in a classic Spider-Man crouch prepared for action.

In the viral video, the Spider-Man impersonator can be seen pretending to shoot webs at passing cars. He is seen on video “webbing” the traffic and even flashing a peace sign to one of the vehicles driving by. As the camera zoomed in, you can see the man also has a black backpack and is wearing white sneakers peeking over the Spider-Man suit.

The video was posted by Seattle Submissions (@SEATTLESUBMISS) on Twitter. What made the moment even more surreal was the unexpected location of the superhero stunt: South Seattle at Rainier Beach. Let's say it is a neighborhood typically not associated with web-slinging superheroes as a mostly safe area. lol.

While no one has confirmed if this is the first time Spider-Man has shown up at Rainier Beach, he definitely added a dose of fun to the everyday hustle of South Seattle. One thing’s for sure, Spider-Man has certainly made his mark on the neighborhood. If I was going to guess, you will see his web-head menace showing up again sometime in the future. Keep an eye out on top of area power boxes, because you never know when our South Seattle Spider-man will turn up next. SPIDER-MAN!!