Video Released: Washington Man Seen Shooting at His Neighbors

A video that has been released from a SWAT standoff this week shows the incident was much more terrifying for this Washington neighborhood than originally thought.

Late Wednesday and into Thursday, regional SWAT was called to disturbance reports of a man with a gun on his porch after 12 noon. When Police arrived at the home, located on the 11100 block of Paine Field Way in Everett, Washington, the man fired shots at officers. Police fired back as the man ran inside his home. Reports say police attempted to talk the man out of the home for hours, lasting through the night and into Thursday morning. Eventually, the standoff was ended with regional SWAT using tear gas-like grenades and the still unidentified man was taken into custody. Now a scary video filmed by the suspect's neighbors, shows him shooting at them suddenly.

Video Released of Man Seen Shooting at His Neighbors

A neighbor who lives next to the man arrested in the standoff was shooting video as the man walked out on his porch during the incident. A man can be seen wearing a light grey sweatshirt, loose camo pants, and flip-flops and carrying a gun. The man tries to cover his face with his hands as he looks irritated, then points the gun near the person filming and fires a shot. You can hear the people near the camera scream as glass can be heard shattering in the background. The video and a photo of the bullet hole left from the shooting were shared with Komo News and then posted on X which you can see below.

