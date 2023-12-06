[VIDEO] Hypnotizing Migrating Snow Geese Now Visiting Washington

If you have never witnessed a Snow Geese migration before, check this out!

Snow Geese Migration Visits Washington State

If you have witnessed the yearly migration of Snow Geese through Washington State before, you might have been hypnotized. Every year tens of thousands of Snow Geese journey from the Arctic to near the equator within a few months time and then reverse direction and head back. Some Snow Geese leave from upper North America and the Arctic while others fly south from northern Russia to breed and then back again. During the extreme Arctic winters, the birds fly south near the equator to survive the elements. Scientists estimate that the Geese fly over 3,000 miles each trip which takes almost 3 months each way to complete. That means Snow Geese spend 6 months out of each year migrating.

Winter Ends, Snow Geese Return to the North to Breed

Once the weather changes and winter ends in the Arctic, the Snow Geese will spend another 3 months returning to the Arctic to breed and raise 2 to 6 hatchlings (goslings) before doing it all again next year. It can be hard to catch a flock of thousands of Snow Geese but I hear Skagit Valley is the best spot. I posted a video below in case you have never witnessed it for yourself. A small piece of advice, if you are driving and happen to see Snow Geese in the air in front of you, make sure you pull over because the flock can be very hypnotizing.