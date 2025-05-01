[VIDEO] DUI Driver Nearly Hits WA Trooper and Family at Crash Scene

WA Troopers & Family During Crash Investigation almost hit by Out of Control Driver

In a crazy crash captured in a recent #WSPPOV video released by the Washington State Patrol, a suspected impaired driver narrowly missed killing a group of people at a crash scene, including a Trooper. Then the car flew off a wooded embankment. The missed tragedy happened of March 31, 2025, during an active collision investigation in Port Gamble.

DUI Driver Nearly Hits Troopers at Crash Scene

Around 12:28 a.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers were investigating a vehicle collision involving a deer in a 25-mph zone. Then a separate vehicle came up at high speed, well above the posted limit, and crashed into the group.

The vehicle drove between the patrol vehicle and the damaged car and put the WSP trooper and just narrowly missed them.

Amazingly, no one was hurt in the near miss. Troopers quickly arrested the driver, and they were booked into the Kitsap County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and Reckless Endangerment.

Reckless Driver Almost Hits Family and Troopers at Scene

This is why the “Move Over” law is so important for the safety of all people working on the side of Washington State highways. Please remember to reduce your speed and stay especially alert near emergency scenes. Watch the crazy video below.