[VIDEO] Bull Elk Strikes a Pose: Captured on WSDOT Wildlife Cam

It may be “Fat Bear Week”, but a big elk smiling for a WSDOT cam seems to be getting all the attention instead.

Washington's Wildlife Crossing Cam Spots Big Bull Elk

As social media lights up with playful banter surrounding "Fat Bear Week," the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is drawing attention to another seasonal highlight: the majestic elk traversing newly built wildlife crossings along Interstate 90. Recently captured footage from WSDOT showcases these impressive animals using the crossing structures to cross main Washington highways that were previously mostly blocked.

Elk, known for their impressive stature and characteristic antlers, can weigh 400 to 800 pounds and stand up to five feet tall at the shoulder. In Washington, two primary subspecies inhabit the area: the Roosevelt elk on the Olympic Peninsula and the Rocky Mountain elk found in eastern regions. The elk population in Washington is healthy, with about 5,000 Roosevelt elk residing primarily within Olympic National Park alone.

Washington State Wildlife Crossings

The Snoqualmie Pass East Project began in 2014 and has made large strides in enhancing wildlife connectivity along a crucial 15-mile stretch of I-90, which runs through the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Since its inception, monitoring teams have recorded over 25,000 safe wildlife crossings, with elk comprising a significant portion of this statistic, 7,967 crossings to date. This project aims to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions and facilitate safe passage for various species, including deer, coyotes, and even the occasional cougar.

Recent data highlights the increasing use of these crossing structures, with the Keechelus Wildlife Overcrossing seeing an impressive 1,304 elk crossings in just one year. WSDOT's initiatives have proven successful in fostering an environment where wildlife can navigate their habitats more safely despite the encroachment of urban infrastructure.

As more species acclimate to these crossings, the project's ecological impact continues to grow. In 2023, the monitoring teams documented various small mammals, amphibians, and fish benefiting from these structures. Coastal giant salamanders were found living within artificial streambeds beneath the highway, showcasing how closely these crossings mimic natural habitats.

The final phases of the Snoqualmie Pass East Project will see the addition of seven more large wildlife crossing structures, further enhancing the Washington mountain natural habitat connectivity. Watch the video released on social media by WSDOT below.