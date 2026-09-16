This is What Slowed Traffic Yesterday on Queensgate Drive in Richland

A car caught fire on Queensgate Drive near Jericho Street in Richland, right in the middle of evening commute traffic on one of the busiest commercial corridors in the Tri-Cities.

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Richland Police and Richland Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene Monday afternoon and posted online about the fire at 4:52 PM.

Vehicle Catches Fire Just Before Rush Hour Yesterday on Queensgate Drive

Richland Police patrol officers and Richland Fire and Emergency Services responded to the vehicle fire on southbound Queensgate Drive near the Jericho Street intersection.

One lane of southbound Queensgate traffic was blocked during the response to put out the fire and get the vehicle safely removed from the road.

That stretch of road at 5 PM on a Monday is not the ideal time for a lane closure with heavy commute traffic. A blocked lane during peak hours created backups down the bypass highway.

Richland Police posted the all-clear at 5:25 PM, only 33 minutes after the first response. The roadway was fully cleared, and both lanes of southbound Queensgate reopened.

Both RPD and Richland Fire deserve credit for putting out the fire so fast before it could spread.

What You Should Do If Your Vehicle Catches Fire

Vehicle fires can happen without warning and without any prior indication of a mechanical problem.

If your vehicle starts showing signs of flames, smoke, or unusual smells, pull over immediately and check if there is a fire.

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If you see even a small fire, get everyone out, move away from the vehicle, and call 911.

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