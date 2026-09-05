Too Fast for the Rain? I-5 Driver Ends Up Crashing in a Pond

Driving too fast for rainy weather conditions was listed as the cause of a vehicle ending up in a retention pond along northbound I-5 near South 38th Street.

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Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts listed the reason for the crash after they pulled the vehicle from the retention pond yesterday.

How Driver Traveled from I-5 to a Retention Pond

The driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions, but not for speeding.

You do not necessarily have to be speeding above the posted limit to be driving too fast for the conditions.

Wet pavement, standing water, and slick curves can all change how much control you have.

And once a vehicle starts sliding, things can go downhill very fast.

Washington Rain Means It's Time to Back Off the Speed

The wetter months are around the corner, and Trooper Watts has a simple reminder for drivers with the crash update: slow down in the curves and leave more space between your vehicle and the one ahead.

That extra following distance gives more time to react if traffic suddenly slows or someone loses control.

It also gives your tires more time to grip the road when conditions are not perfect.

Slowing Down Can Make a Big Difference

Nobody starts a drive thinking they're going to end up in a retention pond.

A few extra minutes on your commute is a lot better than spending the afternoon waiting for a tow truck to pull your car out of the water, and repairs, and so on.

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Now that rain is returning to Washington, remember to slow down, back off the gas, and give yourself some extra room...just in case.

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