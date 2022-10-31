DANGER: Smell This Vegetable In Your Tri-Cities Garage? Back Away!

With the weather turning cold, lots of critters are trying to find a nice warm place. If you are in your house or garage and smell this vegetable, back up because you could be in danger.

What Smells Like a Well-Known Vegetable and is Dangerous?

You are cleaning out your garage and you get the strong smell of cucumbers in your nose. You should back up right away and look around because there are animals that smell like cucumbers that are very dangerous. They may have snuck into your house or garage trying to keep warm as the weather. What are these dangerous animals that smell like vegetables?

What Dangerous Animals Smell Like Cucumbers?

There are two dangerous animals that can smell like cucumbers, and one lives right here in the northwest. Rattlesnakes have a strong odor that they release that smells like cucumbers or rotten cucumbers (if you know what that smells like) according to A to Z Animals. The smell is also sometimes described as a very musky odor. If you are close enough to smell cucumbers, then your close enough to get bit. This time of year, snakes are trying to find a place to stay warm and your garage is a prime spot. Luckily, they warn you with a rattle sound before they bite, at least usually.

Copperhead Snakes Also Smell Like Cucumbers

Rattlesnakes are not the only animal that smells like Cucumbers. There is another snake that smells like the but is not found in Washington naturally. The other snake that smells like cucumbers is the Copperhead. They are only found usually in North Carolina according to Yahoo, but it is possible to find them in the northwest if they were brought here. A Rattlesnake will warn you before it bites but a Copperhead will not because they have no rattle. One more thing, if the smell of cucumbers is really strong then you might be dealing with a den of snakes and not just one.

What Do You Do if You Find a Venomous Snake in Your Garage?

Both snakes, the Rattlesnake and Copperhead, are venomous and dangerous to humans. You should call an expert to have them removed. I personally grew up in the country of the northwest and have killed a lot of rattlesnakes with a long stick, but I would not recommend it. They are much faster than you think, and you could get bit if you are not careful. Nobody wants to go to the hospital for a snake bit so just let the experts handle it.

