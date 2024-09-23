Van Fire on WA I-90 Caused Miles of Traffic for Seahawks Fans

I was stuck in traffic for hours in Snoqualmie Pass last night after the Seattle Seahawks win, and now we know why!

Washington State Patrol: Van Fire Caused Last Night I-90 Traffic Jam

Last night, I found myself stuck in a seemingly endless line of cars on I-90 eastbound after the Seattle Seahawks game against the Miami Dolphins. The excitement of the game was still buzzing in the air with the Seahawks getting to 3-0, but that quickly faded as I approached Snoqualmie Pass and encountered a long delay and miles of stopped traffic caused by a van fire.

As I sat there for almost 50 minutes, frustration mounted. The scene was chaotic with drivers obviously getting more impatient and some trying to get ahead on the borders of the highway dangerously. A tweet from Trooper Rick Johnson caught my eye, detailing what caused the situation: “No injuries but a stubborn van fire that took a bit to put out.” Stubborn was an understatement because the van was fully engulfed in flames, and it took what felt like an eternity for the fire department to extinguish it.

Traffic was at a standstill for miles, and after almost an hour of inching forward, I realized that my plans for a smooth drive home were dashed. The excitement of the game had now turned into a test of patience, both with waiting and dealing with other drivers' strange actions. Some nearby drivers leaned out of their windows, sharing knowing glances of shared misery while others blared loud music. One crazy driver was attempting to pass on the edge of the ditch, driving at speeds over 40 mph.

Once the fire was finally under control, the aftermath was just as frustrating. The commute over the pass was slow and congested, with that long line of vehicles moving at a crawl. What should have been a quick trip turned into hours of stop-and-go traffic. I finally made it through the pass, but it took almost an hour and a half longer than usual, and didn't get home until almost 10 pm.