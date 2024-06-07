UW’s Harry the Husky: From Student & Fan to Washington Grad

Even though you don't know his face, you have most likely met this hidden hero of the University of Washington who is moving on after graduation.

University of Washington's Current Harry the Husky is Graduating

As a die-hard University of Washington Husky fan, it’s not just about the touchdowns or the cheers echoing through the stadium. It’s about the spirit, the tradition, and the legacy that makes us who we are. And one integral part of that legacy is none other than Harry the Husky...our beloved costumed mascot. You may have already cheered alongside Ryan Fournier without even realizing it. Graduating this week with a degree in Geography and a minor in Informatics, Ryan’s journey at UW has been nothing short of remarkable. But what sets him apart is his years of dedication to embodying the spirit of our beloved UW mascot, Harry the Husky.

For five years, Ryan wore the iconic Husky costume at all UW events, bringing joy and excitement to every event he attended. Whether it was football games, basketball matchups, or community fundraisers, Ryan, as his furry alter ego, became a symbol of UW pride and camaraderie. But his commitment and school spirit didn’t stop there.

For three years, Ryan also served as a handler for @DubsUW, ensuring that our live malamute mascot received the care and attention he deserves from a true representative of the Husky spirit. It’s a role that requires not only physical stamina and patience but also a deep understanding of the traditions and values that define UW.

Harry the Husky: Est. 1995

The history of Harry the Husky is a story of evolution and resilience. From Harry's humble beginnings in 1995 to its current stature as a beloved symbol of UW pride, Harry has stood the test of time, bringing joy to generations of Husky fans. Ryan’s contributions have permanently added to Harry's legacy and will forever be remembered, especially after such an incredible year for University of Washington athletics.

As we celebrate Ryan’s graduation, we also honor his dedication to embodying the spirit of Harry the Husky. Through his commitment and his unwavering school spirit, Ryan left a permanent mark on the hearts of fans and of the university community. So here’s to you, Ryan Fournier, thank you for being the embodiment of everything it means to be a Husky. Congratulations on your graduation, and may your future be as bright as the purple and gold!