Semi Blocking US-395 Traffic Last Night Wasn’t Delivering Orange Chicken

Last night, just north of the Blue Bridge, a truck driver was having a very bad day, and so was everyone behind them on their way home.

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A semi-truck decided it was done for the day and broke down, right in front of Panda Express on US-395 in Kennewick. I guess even the truck wanted the Beijing Beef.

What Caused the US-395 Southbound Traffic Jam Last Night

The Washington State Patrol District 3 Public Information Office put out a traffic alert around 5:30 pm yesterday (April 22nd), warning drivers that southbound 395 at Clearwater had one lane closed due to an immobilized semi.

Translation: a very large, very stubborn truck parked itself in traffic and refused to budge during the worst time of day. The timing was chef's kiss, right in the middle of evening rush hour, in one of the busiest commercial corridors in the Tri-Cities.

The Blue Bridge Backup You Didn't See Coming

If you were heading south across the Blue Bridge and wondering why everything turned into a parking lot yesterday evening, now you know.

One broken-down big rig (craving Orange Chicken) managed to ruin commutes for what felt like half of Kennewick.

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