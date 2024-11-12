Urgent Warning: High Winds and Huge Waves to Hit Washington Coast

A fierce storm is about to batter Washington’s coast with intense winds and towering waves—here’s what you need to know.

Severe Storm Brings High Winds, Large Waves to Washington Coast

A powerful storm is set to hit Washington State over the next 48 hours, bringing high winds, large waves, and hazardous coastal conditions. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is urging travelers to exercise caution, especially those planning to drive along the coast over the next few days. The storm, expected to intensify throughout the afternoon today, will continue into Wednesday morning, causing significant disruptions to travel and outdoor activities.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle issued a series of warnings on Monday, explaining the severe conditions expected along the coast of Western Washington. A strong frontal system is moving into the region, bringing gusty south-to-southeast winds that will begin to pick up today. These winds are expected to peak in strength tonight before gradually easing by Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph in some areas, with the strongest conditions affecting coastal regions and higher elevations.

WSDOT has advised travelers along the coast to prepare for challenging conditions, including the possibility of multiple downed trees and power lines due to the high winds and moist ground. Drivers are also warned to monitor travel cameras for real-time updates on road conditions, especially areas prone to closures or delays.

The storm is also expected to generate large waves along the northern Pacific Coast along both Oregon and Washington. The NWS Seattle has warned that these waves could pose significant danger near beaches and jetties. The waves could bring large debris such as logs further inland, making it especially dangerous for those on or near the water. The NWS is advising people to stay a safe distance from coastal areas during this period.

The storm is expected to weaken by Wednesday afternoon, but travelers should remain cautious and check updated weather and road conditions before heading out.