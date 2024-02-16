UPDATE: Washington I-82 Now Completely Closed in Both Directions

Good luck getting between Yakima and the Tri-Cities for a while after WSDOT closed the westbound lanes this morning.

WSDOT Completely Closes I-82 Between Yakima and the Tri-Cities

At first, just the eastbound lanes were closed on Washington I-82 after a sudden sinkhole developed making the lanes of the highway unsafe. Now the problem has spread causing the closer of the westbound lanes also until further notice. WSDOT closed both lanes of I-82 around 6:30 Friday morning and detoured the westbound traffic to the Yakima Valley Highway. The reopening date for the eastbound lanes was scheduled for February 24 however, this latest development will most likely push back that date. One positive is that WSDOT has identified the cause of the sinkhole after a comprehensive inspection by the Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance and engineering teams

WSDOT Identifies the Cause of Huge Sinkhole That Closed I-82 Near Wapato

After a comprehensive inspection by Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance and engineering teams, they concluded that the sinkhole was being caused by damage to a large irrigation tunnel located at the site. The old irrigation culvert collapsed after becoming corroded from old age. As crews started work on the eastbound area of the sinkhole, the work contributed to more ground giving way and WSDOT having to close the westbound lanes also. WSDOT is working with Roza Irrigation District who control the irrigation culvert to design a plan to both repair the irrigation tunnel and repair and open I-82 as soon as possible.

Detour Locations from I-82 Complete Closure Caused by Sinkhole

Depending on which way you are traveling, your detour to get around the closure will vary. WSDOT says eastbound traffic will detour off I-82 at exit 37A onto US 97. Drivers then use McDonald Road to State Route 22 and back onto I-82 Westbound drivers will detour off I-82 at exit 50 onto Buena Road and then follow a detour via Yakima Valley Highway and Donald Wapato Road to return to I-82.

Huge Sinkhole Closes Eastbound I-82