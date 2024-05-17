Underwater 19 Minutes in Lake Chelan Crash: Man Expected to Live

The driver of an Infinity sports car that was underwater for almost 20 minutes after crashing into Lake Chelan, is now expected to survive.

Colville, Washington Driver Loses Control, Lands on Top in Lake Chelan

The Washington State Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle that had lost control and crashed into Lake Chelan around 8:40 pm last Monday evening, May 13, 2024. Police report a 2004 Infinity FX35 was traveling westbound on SR-150 when the driver lost control and crashed into Lake Chelan. The driver, now identified as 37-year-old Erik G. Korbely, was severely injured in the crash after being underwater for almost 20 minutes and taken to Seattle by Lifeflight to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Driver was Underwater for 19 Minutes

Crews received the call at 7:30 about the crash, and Korbely was not removed from the underwater vehicle until 19 minutes later. Many members of regional fire and dive crews worked together for what seemed like forever to get the man out of the crashed car. They knew it was a cold water drowning, and there was still a chance they could save the man. “I made a comment to one of my guys and I said we're not going to stop because it's a cold water drowning,” said Manson Fire Chief Arnold Baker in an interview with the Lake Chelan Mirror. “We're not going to stop and I've seen these come back in 45 minutes of CPR.” They finally freed Kobely, took him to shore unconscious, and immediately started CPR until Lifeflight arrived.

Infinity Pulled Out of Lake Chelan Completely Destroyed

Two days later, crews pulled the Infinity out of the water and the damage to the car illustrates the seriousness of the accident. The wrecked and submerged Infinity was pulled from the water late on Wednesday, May 13, 2024, around 5:30 pm. They found a completely destroyed car, missing most of its nose, and damage to almost every inch after crews had fought for 20 minutes to get him out. The Washington State Patrol says after losing control, Korbely crashed through a guard rail and rolled down the embankment into the lake below. Erik Korbly is expected to survive after having a tough start in the hospital from being underwater for almost 20 minutes. The accident is still under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.