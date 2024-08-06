Hydroplane fans might know the 2024 Seattle Seafair winner, but even the broadcast crew missed the most LEGENDARY race I’ve ever witnessed, unfolding right beneath their eyes during the final.

credit YouTube H1 Unlimited credit YouTube H1 Unlimited loading...

U-91 Tate Runs Down Competition Despite a Destroyed Boat & Getting Washed Out Twice

If you tuned into the final of the Seattle Seafair hydroplane races last Sunday, you saw J Michael Kelly take the crown. However, another driver, Tate in the U-91 Miss Goodman Real Estate, achieved LEGENDARY status in a way that went unnoticed by many. Despite starting half a lap behind after being washed out by Peabody, who was penalized post-race for the incident, and driving a destroyed hydroplane, Tate surged to an impressive fourth place. Did you catch that?

credit YouTube H1 Unlimited credit YouTube H1 Unlimited loading...

Tate's Canard Ripped Off by JMK's Rooster Tail

At approximately 3:50 countdown until the start of the race, Andrew Tate was speeding down the straightaway after rounding turn 2, confidently asserting his right of way. However, teammates JMK and Peabody cut across the course, both turning in front of Tate. JMK’s rooster tail struck the U-91, and when the Goodman Real Estate U-91 emerged from the 30-foot-tall wall of water, it was missing its canard entirely.

credit YouTube H1 Unlimited credit YouTube H1 Unlimited loading...

What Does the Canard Do on a Hydroplane?

The canard is the wing-like structure between the sponsons on the front of the hydroplane. It rotates up and down to help the pilot fly the hydroplane and without it, the pilot has no way to bring the boat level if it starts to flip over at high speeds. Inboardhydroplanes.com says the canard is "used to adjust how high the front end flies over the water. This is usually set to a fixed maximum position and the driver has a foot pedal (sometimes called the "down" pedal) to lower the front end. This allows a driver with quick reflexes to possibly avoid a flyover."

Seattle Seafair: Andrew Tate Earns Legendary Status