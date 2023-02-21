Does This US State Have the Ugliest Flag in the Northwest?

I was scrolling through Twitter the other day and noticed a conversation about which state had the ugliest flag.

The Ugliest State Flag in the Northwest

Honestly, I had never thought about how beautiful or ugly the flags for different United States appear.

After falling down the rabbit hole of conversation on Twitter, I got curious and decided to look at the designs for all 50 states.

I have some thoughts about which northwest state might take the "ugly" crown with a ranking below. Before that, there are a few non-northwest states that deserve to be mentioned.

Strange Non-Northwest State Flag Designs

The New York state flag reminds me of a nativity scene, especially if you are driving by and don't get a good look.

Wyoming's flag seems like they stole the design from New York because it looks like the Buffalo Bills logo.

Maryland gets the most unique design and probably gets mistaken for modern art.

I don't think any of the flags from northwest states are as strange or unique as these but let us discuss it.

I will even throw in California to the conversation even though it is technically NOT a northwest state.

The California State Flag

The state of California is one of the most recognizable flags in the US for a reason.

As far as flag designs go, I think this design is better than most being clear, precise, and very recognizable. If only the bear would quit staring at me!

The Idaho State Flag

The main colors of the flag (blue, red, & gold) look good together. The crest in the center on the other hand is very cluttered and compact.

Even zooming close into the crest, I find it hard to even tell what is being shown there. It looks like a mess from far away.

The Montana State Flag

Idaho probably has Montana to thank for its flag design. Montana became a state (1889) the year before Idaho (1890) and it looks like they copied the basic design.

Montana got the crest design right with less clutter and colors. The one critique would be the font of the name across the top.

The Oregon State Flag

Oregon became a state in 1859, and they do not want you to forget that fact. It is in bold letters on the bottom of the state flag.

Scrolling up the list, you can see how this flag design probably inspired some of its "later" neighbor's ideas.

This is probably the best design for northwest flags if I was going to have to choose. It is clear, the colors are good, the date is included, and no confusion with the "State of Oregon" at the top.

The Washington State Flag

I live in Washington State and have my whole life.

This flag to me just means and feels like home. The Washington State flag is turning 100 years old this year and some people want to replace it because it is so ugly.

I had never thought it was ugly until I saw the conversation on Twitter. She said, "Also really quick let's talk about how ugly the Washington state flag is."

There is a lot of hate for the Washington State flag on Twitter.

You really do not have to search long or hard to find more examples. Some people have gone out of their way to create new ideas they think the Washington State flag should be. Check some of those out below.

Do you think the Washington State flag should be changed? I am cool with the way it has been for over 100 years personally. Why change it now?