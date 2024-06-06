UFO Spotted Traveling Through Washington on Back of Trailer

A silver UFO caused quite a stir as it was transported in plain sight through Washington on a trailer.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Witnesses Spot Silver UFO Transported on Trailers Through Washington State

I'm just asking a question, but if you needed to transport a real UFO wouldn't the best way to move it be in plain sight? My point is that I don't think anyone would believe it even if it was the real thing. Those questions came up in a local "bad driving Facebook forum" when someone posted pictures of a large silver metallic UFO strapped on a trailer. They said they spotted the UFO driving through Kennewick. The user posted "Not bad driving but not every day you see a homemade UFO cruising down 395" with a picture of said UFO.

Facebook Tobias Mears Facebook Tobias Mears loading...

Facebook Detectives Find UFO's Origin and Destination

The UFO obviously is not from space but is made from metal and possibly available to purchase if you are interested. Some of the first comments to the post identified the UFO from a property you can see just outside of Spokane that is visible from I-90. The ship was purchased from a man who makes them just off I-90 near Exit 257. Once there you can find a 16-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex terrorizing a treehouse, three huge cows in a boat, and the same spaceship. There are also two silver aliens sitting on a bench near the ship.

The owner of the property, Mike Ferguson, started making the UFOs by request after an admirer of his ship offered a large sum of cash. He had 9 built total back in 2010 which he sold for $7,500.00, the last of which was sold in 2023. I didn't know they were still available, but from the sightings last week he must be back in business. Learn more about Mike Ferguson by reading this in-depth interview by the Inlander. See the original post on Tri-Cities Bad Driver Shaming.