Two Waves of Snow to Slam Washington State: What You Need to Know

Washington State is bracing for not one, but two rounds of snowstorms hitting from Thursday through Sunday.

Washington State Faces Two Rounds of Snow Before Sunday

The heaviest snow is expected in the central and eastern parts of the state with one storm system moving through Washington. Another storm will follow closely behind, bringing more snow and cold temperatures before Sunday. Here’s what the latest forecasts from NOAA say for key areas:

Round One is Hitting Now

The first wave of snow is set to impact much of the state today on Thursday. Spokane will see snow beginning this afternoon around 4 p.m. and temperatures near 28°F. Snow accumulations will be light at first with less than half an inch expected during the day. Snow will continue into the evening and up to another inch possible before midnight.

In the Tri-Cities (Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland), snow will start later in the afternoon between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Total daytime snow accumulation will be light, with less than an inch expected but the evening will bring a 30% chance of snow and temperatures dipping to 19°F overnight. There could be significant snow of up to 3 inches on the ground by morning.

In Seattle, snow is expected to make a brief appearance after 3 p.m., with a chance of rain and snow in the early afternoon. However, little or no snow accumulation is expected, and temperatures will stay near 39°F.

Round Two: Snow Continues Friday through Sunday

After Thursday’s snow, the second wave arrives on Friday, bringing more snow across Washington. Spokane will see snow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation expected. Friday night, snow chances decrease with another ½ inch before 10 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a light dusting of snow is possible with no accumulation with heavier snow after 10 p.m.. That storm could bring 1 to 2 inches of more snow by Sunday morning but temperatures nearing 37°F could melt some of that off.

In the Tri-Cities, snow will be lighter on Friday, with only a 20% chance before 10 a.m. and highs near 36°F, with no significant snow accumulation. Saturday, cloudy skies with a high of 37°F but by Saturday night, expect a 40% chance of rain or snow with minor accumulation. There is a 50% chance of snow or rain on Sunday afternoon, but less than half an inch of snow is expected.

Seattle will experience mixed precipitation on Friday, with a 60% chance of rain and snow before 4 p.m. Friday’s temperatures will be a warm 41°F with little or no snow accumulation expected. Rain will most likely continue into Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures near 43°F and a 100% chance of rain on both days.

If you are traveling across Washington, be prepared for slick and icy conditions, especially in the central and eastern regions with heavier snow. Be prepared for difficult travel conditions on Thursday and Friday in Spokane, Yakima, and Pullman, where up to 2 inches of snow may fall. As the weekend progresses, snow will taper off, but cold temperatures and lingering snowflakes may continue to create winter challenges across the state before we begin to thaw out next week with temps expected over 50°F.