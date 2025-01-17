Two Deadly Head-On Crashes Shake Washington State This Morning

This morning (January 17, 2025), two separate head-on collisions on Washington State highways resulted in tragic fatalities and serious injuries.

loading...

Two Head-On Crashes on January 17, 2025, Result in Fatality and Serious Injuries

The first incident occurred on State Route 97, approximately one mile north of Pateros, where a fatal head-on crash involving two vehicles was reported at 6:02 AM. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) District 6 confirmed that the accident led to a roadway blockage, and they advised travelers to avoid the area if possible. At the scene, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) East was alternating traffic to allow for the investigation and clearing efforts.

Just under an hour later, at 6:51 AM, WSP District 6 issued an update, revealing that the collision had escalated to a three-car incident and was being investigated as a vehicular homicide. Due to the severity of the crash and the ongoing investigation, the highway remained closed. Details regarding the identities of those involved have not yet been released.

In a separate incident, Trooper Katherine Weatherwax reported another head-on crash that occurred in Mason County on southbound SR 3 near the Mason-Kitsap county line. This collision, which took place in the early morning hours, involved two vehicles. According to Weatherwax, the cause of the crash was caused by high speeds on icy, dark road conditions. Unit 1, traveling northbound, attempted to pass another vehicle and struck Unit 2, which was traveling southbound. While both drivers sustained serious injuries, WSP indicated that both were expected to survive.

Both incidents highlight the dangers of driving in hazardous conditions of winter driving in Washington State, especially in the early morning when visibility is poor and roads may be slick. As investigations continue, more details about the crashes and the identities of those involved are expected to emerge. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incidents to come forward as they work to piece together the full scope of these tragic events.