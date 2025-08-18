Washington State Patrol Secret Weapon Catches High-Speed Driver Safely

When it comes to public safety, the importance of teamwork cannot be overstated.

Early Sunday morning (August 17th), a driver tried to run from Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers near SR-405 in Tukwila.

Get our free mobile app

Trooper Rick Johnson describes on X how the suspect's attempt to escape was both dangerous and alarming, but was caught safely because of a secret weapon they sometimes use.

X @wspd2pio X @wspd2pio loading...

Enter Smokey: WSP’s Eye in the Sky

During the chase, the driver fleeing from police almost collided with two patrol vehicles while driving crazily, trying to evade arrest. The Washington State Patrol was also being helped by their “eye in the sky”, the WSP Aviation Unit.

Ground units for the Washington State Patrol kept pace further back, while the WSP’s Aviation Unit, codename "Smokey", joined the chase from above. The aerial support allowed troopers to track the suspect without escalating the danger on the road, keeping both officers and the public safer.

“Smokey” followed the suspect as he continued driving erratically, before heading to SR-410.

WSP Makes Arrest Near Buckley and Enumclaw

The pursuit finally ended on SR-410, between Buckley and Enumclaw, after the driver was stopped and arrested for eluding. Police are expecting additional charges to be added after the investigation is complete.

Get our free mobile app

This situation could have ended very differently without the coordinated effort of multiple Washington State agencies.

The combination of aerial surveillance, ground tactics, and solid communication helped bring a dangerous situation under control quickly and safely.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy