Chaotic 8 Vehicle Weekend Crash Shut Down Northbound I-5 Near Southcenter

A high-speed crash stopped traffic Friday night on northbound I-5 near Southcenter Parkway in Tukwila.

The Washington State Patrol says the incident happened around 9:48 p.m. on June 28 involving a total of eight vehicles, including three motorcycles.

The crash was caused when a white BMW that was traveling at a high speed struck another car. The BMW spun out of control, then hit a motorcycle, and continued crashing into more vehicles.

One of the motorcyclists was thrown from their bike and landed on the left shoulder of the freeway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Multiple Injuries in the Multi-Vehicle I-5 Crash Friday Night

The BMW then hit a vehicle in the HOV lane, pushing it into adjacent lanes and setting off a chain reaction of crashes. In total, eight vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Six people were injured in the chaotic crash, but thankfully, none of the injuries were life-threatening. The 20-year-old driver of the BMW was taken to Valley Medical Center for treatment and now faces charges.

The Washington State Patrol confirmed that drugs or alcohol are not suspected in the crash, and the investigation is still ongoing.

I-5 Eight Vehicle Crash Caused Traffic Backups for Hours Near Southcenter

All northbound lanes of I-5 were fully shut down near Southcenter for several hours while troopers and detectives investigated and cleared the wreckage.

Commuters in the area were told to find alternate routes. Trooper Rick Johnson from WSP later confirmed that the HOV lane was reopened before midnight.

