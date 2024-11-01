Trunk or Treat: Washington Law Enforcement Connects with Families

Law enforcement joined in the Halloween fun at Trunk-or-Treat events around Washington State.

loading...

Washington State Patrol Engages with Community During Halloween Festivities

On a festive Thursday Halloween night, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) showed its commitment to community engagement by participating in multiple local Trunk-or-treat events across the state.

In Kent, Washington, Trooper Rick Johnson reported on another successful Trunk or Treat event, despite the pouring rain. A dedicated crowd braved the wet weather, holding umbrellas and wearing raincoats, proving heavy rain wouldn't dampen their Halloween spirit. A picture taken at the scene captured a large line of families eagerly waiting for their turn in line despite huge visible raindrops. It looked like it was raining black cats and dogs.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Erwin took part in the Soap Lake Police Department’s Trunk-or-Treat, marking an enthusiastic start to a career in law enforcement. The event was held in the heart of Soap Lake, where officers were out front with police car lights flashing. Families connected with their local law enforcement in a fun and safe environment and pretty good weather.

These yearly events not only provide a safe environment for children to collect treats but also serve as a platform for law enforcement to connect with the community and build trust. The Washington State Patrol’s participation in Trunk or Treats is another example of their dedication to community outreach and is helping to ensure Halloween remains a joyous occasion for families across the state.