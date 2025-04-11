Washington State Patrol Warns: Don’t Get Busted by This Speed Trap Today

Heads up if you’re driving near the I-90/SR-18 interchange today; the Washington State Patrol (WSP) sent out a friendly but firm reminder to slow it down in the construction zone. Trooper Rick Johnson posted on X (formerly Twitter) around 7:52 a.m. today, warning drivers about a #SpeedEmphasis happening in that area.

What You Need to Know About the SR-18 Speed Crackdown

Why the crackdown? There’s ongoing construction near that interchange, and the speed limit drops to just 30 mph through the zone. It’s not just about tickets, it’s about keeping workers and drivers safe.

This construction project has been in the works since 2023, with WSDOT building a new diverging diamond interchange. It should help traffic flow better and reduce crashes once it’s done. They're also widening SR-18 to add more lanes and cut down on that frustrating rush-hour congestion.

Construction Zone Ahead: Why the Speed Limit Is Down to 30 MPH

With all that work happening, speed limits have been temporarily lowered to 30 mph near the I-90 interchange and 45 mph further south, near Tiger Mountain. These limits were originally planned to stay in place through the end of 2024, but depending on progress, they could stick around longer.

And just a heads-up: fines are steeper in Washington State work zones. So yeah, it is probably not the best spot to test your lead foot today.