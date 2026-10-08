WSP Trooper was Hit by a Car and Injured on I-82 Wednesday in Benton County

A Washington State Patrol trooper was injured Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed into his patrol SUV on I-82 in Benton County.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on eastbound I-82 near milepost 129, about 16 miles south of the Kennewick city limits, right about dusk.

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The trooper, 38-year-old Matthew Parham of Kennewick, was driving a marked 2023 white Ford Explorer.

His emergency lights were activated as he assisted with the closure of lane two.

Driver Failed to Yield and Crashed Into Washington State Patrol Trooper

According to the Washington State Patrol in a recent press memo, a 2019 gray GMC Terrain was traveling eastbound when the driver failed to yield the right of way and struck the patrol vehicle.

30-year-old Shayla J. Mackley of Hermiston, Oregon, was driving the GMC.

Parham was injured in the collision and was transported to Lourdes Medical Center for treatment. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Mackley was not injured.

The patrol vehicles and the Terrain both sustained damage. The GMC was towed by the WSP and will be held as evidence.

Charges Are Pending for Driver

The Washington State Patrol determined that failure to yield was the cause of the crash, and charges against Mackley are pending.

Remember to keep an eye out for patrol cars, tow trucks, construction vehicles, or other emergency vehicles stopped along the highway.

Give them plenty of room, and slow down when you can. Treat them like it was your family working out there.

Get over and slow down.

Washington State Patrol press memo Washington State Patrol press release

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