WSP Trooper Almost Hit by Car After Patrol Car Struck on I-5

A routine early Monday morning for a Washington State Patrol trooper turned dangerous fast after they had to leap to avoid being hit by another car.

The Washington State Patrol trooper was stopped on the side of I-5 to investigate a single-car vs barrier crash. According to Trooper Rick Johnson, the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. yesterday (December 2, 2025) when another car suddenly struck the trooper's vehicle.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Almost Struck by Car on Side of I-5

Trooper Johnson says the officer on scene was standing outside their patrol car when the other vehicle slammed into the back of it. Thankfully, the trooper saw the car coming, and they were able to jump out of the way before being struck. Because the Trooper managed to get out of the way, there were no serious injuries. Surprisingly, WSP confirmed the second driver was not impaired.

The video attached to the post gives a clear look at just how sudden the impact was. The camera recording shows the vehicle facing the first crashed vehicle against the barrier, lit up by the trooper’s red and blue emergency lights. Everything looks still until around the 15-second mark in the video.

The patrol car suddenly jolts forward violently, as the Washington State Patrol cruiser is pushed into the crash in front of it. It’s the kind of moment that reminds you how quickly things can go wrong on the side of a highway, even in the middle of the night when traffic seems light.

A Close Call That Could Have Been Much Worse

In the end, everyone walked away with only minor injuries. It could have easily ended much worse if the Trooper had not seen the car or had not managed to get out of the way. It is just another reminder to slow down and move over whenever you see flashing lights ahead.

Watch the dash cam footage in the X post below.

