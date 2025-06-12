Trooper Clasen Case Nearing End, Despite Prosecutor’s Upcoming Retirement

Big changes are coming to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office, but according to Larry Haskell himself, the high-profile Clasen case is continuing as planned.

Haskell made a public statement on June 11 at 5:00 p.m.. He answered questions about the status of the investigation of Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen, who was involved in a deadly crash in Benton County.

Clasen has yet to be charged. Haskell was appointed special prosecutor in the case and said that even though he's set to retire on July 18, the case is nearing its end.

Updates Expected “Sooner Rather Than Later”

"The Clasen case is almost finished," Haskell said, assuring the public that his departure will not affect the investigation’s progress.

Haskell said that while criminal charges have not been filed yet, people can expect updates “sooner rather than later.” The case has drawn local attention over the past three months as authorities consider whether Trooper Clasen will face charges.

Haskell didn’t reveal any specifics, but his tone strongly suggests that an announcement may be very soon. For now, the Clasen investigation remains under his office.

Haskell Announces Retirement After a Decade in Office

Haskell has served as Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney since 2015 and was re-elected for a third term in 2022, but is stepping down a year and a half early. His retirement letter was addressed to the Spokane County Board of Commissioners, confirming that his last day will be July 18, 2025.

With Haskell's retirement, Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Preston McCollam will likely be appointed as the interim replacement. Washington state law says the Spokane County Republican Party will provide a list of candidates for the Board of County Commissioners to consider.

The appointed prosecutor will finish Haskell’s term through December 31, 2026. The next election for a full term will be in November of 2026, with the candidate filing opening in May earlier that year.