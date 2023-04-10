Do you know these 7 fun facts about Washington State?

7 Fun Facts of Washington State

Washington State is definitely quirky and weird, but mostly in a good way. In that tradition of weird, Washington State has a few strange and cool facts that you might not know even if you have lived here your whole life.

How many of these 7 fun facts do you know?

1- 1859 Pig War

Yes, the United States almost fought a war with Canada in 1859 in the San Juan Island area in Washington State and it was sparked by a pig being shot. Obviously, we have repaired our relationship with Canada since then.

2- Largest Building in the World

The largest building in the world is the Boeing Everett Factory with over 98 acres of space INSIDE! That is enough room for almost 100 separate football fields.

3- The Most Glacier Ice in Lower 48 States

Mount Rainier has the most amount of glacier ice of any mountain in the lower 48 US states. It has an estimated 35 square miles of ice and snow located on the mountain.

4- First Electric Bass Guitar was Invented in Washington State

Fender likes to think they were the first, but Paul Tutmarc from Seattle invented the Audiovox 736 almost 10 years earlier.

5- Democratic Since 1988

The Democratic Presidental candidate has won Washington State since 1988.

6- World Record for the Most Snow

95 feet of snow fell on Mount Baker during the season of 1988-89 setting a new World Record. Yes, 95 feet!

7- Longest Floating Bridge in the World

The Evergreen Floating Bridge is the longest floating bridge in the world at 7,710 feet long. It is also known as the 520 Bridge and officially the Governor Albert D. Rosellini Bridge.

