Was Trick-or-Treating on Tri-Cities Candy Mountain Worth it?

My family had always heard one of the best Trick or Treating spots in the Tri-Cities was at Candy Mountain in Richland. This year we got dressed up and headed out to see what all the fuss was about. Was it worth the trip across the Tri-Cities on Halloween night to visit Cany Mountain?

Where is Candy Mountain in West Richland?

The fact that Candy Mountain is the best place to Trick or Treat sounds like a joke honestly, but it is a real place. The actual Candy Mountain is located where I-82 and I-182 meet if you look to the northeast. Candy Mountain Estates is the housing development people talk about and it is located right next to the mountain off Kennedy Road.

Trick-or-Treating on the Corner of Candy Mountain Ave & Milky Way

Candy Mountain Estates has two main streets attached to Candy Mountain Ave, one called Milky Way and the other called Hershey Lane. The people that live here obviously love candy and the holidays. It cracked me up when I got out and saw the name of the street corner we parked on. I will say that the area was pretty small, so we hit another area close by also.

Neighborhoods Close to Candy Mountain You Should Also Visit

After Candy Mountain, we went a few blocks away to the net neighborhood off Dallas Road. We entered off Cowlitz Blvd at a development called White Bluffs and found a place to park. This area was very similar to Candy Mountain Estates, but it was a lot bigger with many more blocks of houses. The percentage of houses decorated and handing out candy was almost identical to Candy Mountain with one minor draw back.

What was the Negative of Trick-or-Treating Near Candy Mountain?

If you cannot tell, the whole development is built on a hill. Candy Mountain Estates had a few hills but the second location we went to just about killed me. Every hill was steep and there are a lot of them. If you're in shape this would not be an issue for you, but I am kind of old. Be prepared for a lot of walking or have someone with a car pick you up at the bottom of each hill.

Besides the creative name, how was the Trick-or-Treating experience?

How Was Trick-or-Treating on Candy Mountain? It was really good actually besides the huge hills that I can still feel in my legs 2 days later. The people were very friendly and seemed to mostly all be involved in Halloween. There was not a lot of car traffic because the areas were off main streets making it safe for my kids. The quality of candy was good also, but not everyone gives out full size candy bars like the rumors. There were quite a few that did, however.

How was Candy Mountain Compared to My Own Neighborhood?

After we hit Candy Mountain, we went back home and hit our own neighborhood. We live in the Creekstone area in Kennewick which has always been good for us. Once again, my kids managed to get more candy in a shorter amount of time in our own neighborhood. I think it is because the houses are much closer together and we could walk faster if we were not fighting the hills. Candy Mountain was a lot of fun, but we are appreciating our own neighborhood a little bit more now.

