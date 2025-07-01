June 2025 was One of the Driest in the Tri-Cities Last 25 Year History

So far, 2025 has been anything but dry for the Tri-Cities, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at June moisture numbers.

After an above-average rainfall year, June landed as one of the driest months that the Tri-Cities area has seen in 25 years.

Tri-Cities has 8 Inches of Rain in 2025, Just Not in June

The Tri-Cities area has soaked up 8.01 inches of rain early in the year from January through May. That is a lot higher than the usual year-to-date average of 5.67 inches. Until June hit, things were significantly wetter in our area than normal overall.

But then June hit, and there has been virtually no rain at all. According to the latest data, rainfall for the month has only amounted to trace amounts and was barely measurable. This is especially surprising since we typically average 0.41 inches of rain over two rainy days in June, based on over a decade of weather records.

Dry Days and Rising Temps

Not only has June been dry, but it's also been heating up. High temperature averages climbed from 80°F to 88°F over the month, with lows rising from 52°F to 57°F. We should reach a high today around 105°, within a few degrees of the record.

While that might sound pleasant to sun-lovers, the dry heat adds fire risk, especially coming off a wet spring that caused lots of plant growth.

It’s a classic case of “weather whiplash”, swinging from wetter-than-average months like April (0.78") and May (1.54") to a bone-dry June. July is starting off just as dry, with 0.00 inches of rain recorded on both June 30 and July 1.

What to Expect Moving Forward into July and August

Will July bring relief or continue this dry streak? That remains to be seen, but June 2025 is going down as one of the driest in history.

I hope July is much cooler, or we might soon have a bad fire season this year.

