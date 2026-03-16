Nearly 80° Highs Forecast Hitting This Week Around the Tri-Cities

Winter hit the passes last weekend, but Tri-Cities will suddenly feel more like summer than winter soon.

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The forecast says it will be strangely warm. Really warm, like almost 80° for a high on Thursday. Break out your shorts, at least for a few days.

Sudden Hot Temperatures Forecast for the Tri-Cities Region This Week

After a stretch of cooler weather earlier this month, the forecast is now showing a sudden spring warm-up, with temperatures climbing above what we usually expect this time of year.

Forecasters say temperatures will rise through the middle of the week. Tuesday should see highs pushing into the low 70s, which already feels pretty comfortable for March. On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to climb a little higher into the low-to-mid 70s.

Then comes Thursday, when the Tri-Cities could see highs reach around 76 degrees, which is getting pretty close to that magical 80-degree mark that starts to feel more like early summer than spring.

Do Not Get Too Used to the Hot Weather

For anyone who’s been waiting to break out the patio chairs or fire up the grill again, this might be the week.

Of course, this is March in Eastern Washington. After highs near 80°, the temperatures cool back down to the lower 60's by Sunday.

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But for the next few days, get out and enjoy the sunshine while you can.

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