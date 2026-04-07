Task Force Commander Gives New Insight into Tri-Cities Paraeducator AI Arrest

The investigation into a Tri-Cities paraeducator accused of using artificial intelligence to create explicit images involving a child just got started, and now we’re hearing directly from the commander helping lead the case.

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We spoke this morning with Richland Police Commander Damon Jansen, who is part of the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (SER-ICAC) Task Force. He shared new details about how this case started, how the arrest was handled, and what comes next.

How Tri-Cities Police Investigators Were First Alerted

According to Jansen, this case didn’t begin locally; it started with a digital trail.

“The images were uploaded into one of the social media services online, specifically Google. Google recognized that these images were inappropriate and reported them to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via Cyber Tip.”

From there, the report did not come straight to the local police.

“NCMEC then reviews them and determines what part of the country they should be followed up with… and they forward those out to the different National ICAC groups.”

Those departments decided to investigate the case here in the Tri-Cities.

The Child in the Case Is Real, Even Though the Photo is AI

One of the most important clarifications Jansen gave us is that this case does involve a real victim.

“We know who the person is… and it is a real child who has been identified.”

However, reports say that the child is not from Washington state.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly took images found on social media and used AI to manipulate them into explicit content, something that is becoming a growing concern for law enforcement.

Why the Suspect was Arrested at the School

The arrest at Cottonwood Elementary raised eyebrows, but Jansen said it was carefully planned with the district.

“We had prepared ahead of time to handle it… We didn’t want to create any kind of disturbance.”

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He explained that arresting the suspect at the school actually helped control the situation.

“It was the best case in order to avoid doing it at the house where we sometimes run into further issues… we need to ensure that we preserve the evidence, but also… make sure our officers are safe.”

Are There More Victims?

Right now, that part of the investigation is still unfolding.

“This is still the beginning stages… we had to move quickly given the individual’s contact with children and his access to children.”

As of now, there’s no indication local children were targeted, but that’s still being looked into.

“We don’t have any additional information that there will be any local children… although we do understand that sometimes that is the case.”

How can Tri-Cities Families Stay Safe from Online Predators?

We asked Jansen what families can realistically do as AI becomes more advanced and more misused.

His answer was candid.

“It’s really hard to say exactly what to do to prevent a situation like this.”

But he did emphasize staying connected with your kids.

“Be engaged with your children… and if they ever run into a situation where they are concerned… they should talk to a trusted adult.”

As for what’s ahead, Jansen says the work is far from over.

“We’ll continue to look at the evidence, we’ll continue to talk with people… and ensure that the prosecutor’s office gets all of the information.”

This case is still developing, and it may end up raising even bigger questions about AI, accountability, and how these types of crimes are investigated moving forward.

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