Can You Guess Which Tri-Cities Zip Code People Live the Longest?

Ever wonder where in the Tri-Cities people live the longest? I have, and I have the answers.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Where in Tri-Cities Do People Live the Longest?

They say that "numbers don't lie." Well actually, the original phrase was "Figures won't lie: but men that draw up the tables may" but I digress. If you have ever wondered where in the Tri-Cities people live the longest, now we know. The numbers were gathered in part of the 2023 CHNA created by Benon & Franklin Counties.

loading...

Tri-Cities has Lower Life Expectancy Than the WA Average

If you look at the numbers collected in the study, Washington State has an average life expectancy of 79.85 years. Only 5 of the Tri-Cities zip codes were higher than the state average, and one county's average was lower than Washington's by an entire year. They made this assessment by calculating the "Years of Potential Life Lost" by county. To do that they used "a cumulative estimation of the average time a person would have lived had they not died prematurely" by the age of 65.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Which Tri-Cities Zip Codes Scored the Highest Life Expectancy?

Even though the Tri-Cities was below the state average for life expectancy, there were a few places that came close to that number. I have listed the data below and organized the list from the shortest life expectancy to the longest. Which zip code do you think gets the best score on the list? Find the answer below or read the entire study by Benton & Frankon Counties by clicking here.

Tri-Cities Zip Codes Ordered by Longest Life Expectancy