A woman was "in crisis" and threatening to kill people but luckily the Pasco Police Department was ready to handle it.

Woman with Knives Threatening People at Pasco Truck Stop

With all the craziness of "boat race" weekend, you might have missed this crazy story. The Pasco Police Department got reports of a woman at the Love's Travel Stop that was outside at the pump threatening to kill nearby customers. The woman, identified as Jasmine Stewart, had allegedly been seen across the river in Benton County earlier that day acting with similar behavior and threatening nearby people. When police in Benton County tried to stop her, she fled in her vehicle across the river and officers stopped the chase before arresting her.

Locked in Her Car and Threatening to Kill Police

When Pasco Police arrived at the Love's Truck Stop and tried to confront Stewart, she barricaded herself into her vehicle. She was armed with two different knives and after the confrontation allegedly threatened to kill the officers at the scene. The officers at the scene started de-escalation tactics to allow for more law enforcement resources to arrive to safely help with the situation. After the Police Department Incident Commanders arrived at the scene the area was closed off as they tried to get Stewart to surrender and exit her vehicle.

The Loves Truck Stop Standoff Lasted Hours

Officers tried to negotiate with Jasmine Stewart for hours with no progress. Finally after hours of long crisis negotiations and "non-lethal means", Stewart was taken into custody and arrested on multiple felonies. Jasmine Stewart was then booked into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold. Paso Police would like to thank all the local agencies that helped with this situation including the Franklin County Sherriff’s Office, Richland Police Department, Benton County Sherriff’s Office, West Richland Police Department, Tri-Cities Regional SWAT, Kennewick Police Department, Washington State Patrol, and Pasco Fire Department.