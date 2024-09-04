Tri-Cities Woman Charged: Immoral Communication with Minor

A local real estate agent has been charged in a case involving immoral communications with a minor from 2 years ago.

Tri-Cities Real Estate Partner & Wife Facing Charges

Carolyn Celski, a 38-year-old real estate agent from Tri-Cities, has been charged with a criminal offense involving communications with a minor. The charges, filed by Benton County prosecutors in August 2023, stem from interactions Celski had with a teenage individual in 2022.

The investigation began in December 2022 when Celski contacted a local police officer for advice. This officer, who had connections to the minor involved, then reported the matter to authorities, prompting an official investigation.

Celski and her husband operate a property management and real estate firm in the Tri-Cities. After the messages were discovered, Celski and her husband briefly separated but later reconciled. She is scheduled to enter a plea in Benton County Superior Court on September 9, 2024.

The case is still under investigation, and specific details about the communications have not been publicly disclosed to protect the privacy of those involved. During the investigation, Celski deleted her social media accounts. The minor’s parents reported the situation, leading to the formal charges.

The nature of the allegations involves inappropriate interactions, though detailed information about these interactions has not been released. Celski's defense attorney and the Benton County prosecutors have not provided additional comments on the case or the reason for the delay between the start of the investigation and the filing of charges.