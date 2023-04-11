Tri-Cities Gets 30+ Mph Wind Tonight & Maybe Snow in the Morning

The title says it all, high wind and cold tonight with maybe snow in the morning in Tri-Cities. I thought it was spring!

30+ Mph Gusts Tonight in Tri-Cities, Washington

I started hearing high winds outside and thought I would check the forecast to see how bad it was going to get. I hope you're not ready for spring because the next 15 hours are going to seem more like January than April.

Wind will increase tonight to around 20+ mph sustained and 30+ mph gusts with some predictions closer to 40 mph. Then the forecast calls for the wind to die down after midnight but that is when the second winter punch hits.

Possible Snow Before 8 Am Wednesday in Tri-Cities

It was what I saw in the forecast for Wednesday morning that made me nervous. It calls for lows around 34° and around a 20% chance of snow showers before 8 am.

That could make for some very slick roads in the morning in some areas. Expect delays and longer commute times if snow falls and happens to stick. Snow level could be below 1,000 feet.

Rest of the Week in Tri-Cities

After a chilly Wednesday night, no more precipitation is expected until some rain starting on Sunday and lasting until Monday night. Highs will be between 60° - 70° with lows around 40°. The rain expected on the weekend should be light and not amount to much. Any amount of rain is better than bitter cold and snow.

