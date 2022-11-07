No Snow Now, What About the Next 10 Days in Tri-Cities?

With a late change, it looks like NO SNOW for now in the forecast for the Tri-Cities on Monday night or Tuesday morning. We dodged the first snowfall for now, but what is in the forecast for the next week?

No Snow, but the Week Starts Windy and Cold

The weather forecast for Tuesday changed to areas of frost in the morning with wind gusts up to 20 mph and highs around 44 degrees. Wednesday has daily highs around 40 again. Be aware that widespread frost is expected on Wednesday night for the whole Tri-Cities area.

Cold and Mostly Sunny the Rest of the Week

After some wind on Tuesday, the rest of the week is primarily cold and clear. There could be some cloud cover, but mostly sunny skies are forecast through the weekend. Highs from the mid 30's to lows overnight in the low 20s, get ready for the cold. Thursday could be the coldest with a low of 21 expected overnight.

What Does the Next Week Look Like?

Right now, Monday, November 14th is forecast for sunny skies with a high of around 37 degrees and a low of 19. Yes, I said 19 degrees. I hope your sprinklers have been blown out for the year or you could get damage from lows that cold. The rest of the week looks cold and clear until Friday when there is a 20% chance of moisture. Could that be the first snow of the year? It is still too far off to know for sure. See the forecast for yourself at weather.com.

