Tri-Cities Water Follies Weekend: 4 Important Things to Remember

It is THAT time of year once again and whether you are going to the hydroplane races or not, these 4 things are important to remember.

2023 Water Follies Weekend Details

It is Water Follies Weekend in Tri-Cities once again and that means lots of fun all weekend for some. For others, it means more people, more traffic, and longer lines for everything. The 2023 Water Follies Columbia Cup kicks off this Friday with testing beginning at 8 am on the water. Friday is completely free for everyone all day and a great way to check out the races if you are not sure about going. Tickets for the weekend are just $45 for both days with kids ages 6-12 costing just $10. You can also by single-day tickets, but they are not as good of a deal at $25 for Saturday and $30 for Sunday. Parking is $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday or Sunday.

Tri-Cities: More People = More Problems

Whether you go down to the races or not, the impact of the extra race fans in town is felt in the community. Traffic suddenly becomes much worse in places, lines get longer at restaurants, and there are more impaired drivers on the road. With that in mind, the Washington State Patrol has 4 different things they want the community to focus on to keep you, your family, and the people around you safe.

2023 Tri-Cities Water Follies: 4 Things to Remember This Weekend