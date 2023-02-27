Tri-Cities New Scammers Claim to Be Local Police Looking for You

Police Warn of New Tri-Cities Scam

The Kennewick Police Department released a warning about a new scam going around Tri-Cities.

Scammers Claim to be Local Police

The scammers have been taking advantage of Tri-Cities residents by calling on the phone and pretending to be local law enforcement. They say you have a warrant for arrest and threaten to arrest you unless you pay a large fee.

They Demand You Pay in Gift Cards or ask for account passwords

The scammers threaten to arrest you unless you pay a large fee with questionable means.

They will demand that you pay with Amazon or Google Play gift cards or they will ask for your account passwords.

Real police departments will never ask you to pay fees in gift cards or be arrested.

Scammers Not Police

The scammers are trying to get your bank information and are not police or affiliated with local police in any way.

Kennewick police say on their post that "police officers will not ask you to give them money, cryptocurrencies, gift cards (Amazon, Google Play, etc), or ask for your account passwords."

What to Do If They Call You

If you receive a phone call that you doubt is a police officer, hang up and call 509-628-0333 or 911 to confirm.

If someone comes to your door and demands the same, close it immediately, lock the door, and call 911.

All local police departments are communicating together about this growing problem, so call your local department if in doubt.