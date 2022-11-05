Tri-Cities Washington Cleans Up After 105mph Windstorm

If you were out today, I am sure you had to dodge all the debris just like we did after the crazy windstorm last night. Yes, we had wind gusts of 105mph.

Confirmed 105 MPH Gusts in Tri-Cities

I knew it was really windy last night, even for the Tri-Cities, but I had no idea how bad it really was. According to multiple reports, wind gusts reached 105 MPH on Rattlesnake Mountain Friday night during the storm.

Wind Damage Reported All Over the Tri-Cities Area

When I got up and walked the dog this morning, I realized just how strong the storm was. There were debris and large branches strung all over my neighborhood. Six houses on my street alone had obvious tree, fence, or roof damage.

Branches Were Laying All Over the Streets

Reports of Damage Were All Over Tri-Cities

I did not travel that far from home today, but if the rest of Tri-Cities is like my neighborhood there is a lot of damage out there. People have been posting updates online about the damage since last night.

Who Do You Call if You Have Wind Damage?

I was lucky enough to just have a few branches blow down, some lawn furniture blown against the fence, and a few shingles blown off my roof. If you're not as lucky as me and have real damage from the wind storm, the first thing you should do is call your insurance company. If you have a lot of damage you might want to think about hiring a public adjuster. They will help get the best payout from your insurance agency and work as your representative for all parties involved. Find out more at Restore Builders.com.

