Tri-Cities WA Native Joins Guns N’ Roses for 2025 World Tour

Isaac Carpenter: From Tri-Cities to Guns N’ Roses

Big news for fans of rock ‘n’ roll, Tri-Cities native Isaac Carpenter has officially joined the legendary band Guns N’ Roses as their newest drummer. For people in the Tri-Cities, the announcement is an exciting and proud moment. The 45-year-old drummer, born right here in the Tri-Cities, has spent decades building a name for himself in the music world the hard way. Being named the drummer for one of rock’s most iconic bands is the peak of a career that started right here in our hometown is an amazing achievement. For me, it is a reminder that even small-town dreams CAN reach the biggest stages.

Carpenter’s journey started in the mid-90s when he co-founded the band Loudermilk (later known as Gosling) with fellow Tri-Cities natives Davey Ingersoll (vocals, guitar), Mark Watrous (guitar, later keyboards), and Shane Middleton (bass). Loudermilk was formed in 1995 while they were still in high school but quickly gained attention with their high-energy sound.

It wasn’t long before Loudermilk signed with Rick Rubin’s American Recordings and their major-label debut The Red Record (2002) that got them noticed. The band toured with big-name acts like Megadeth and Mötley Crüe while earning respect on the road and in the rock scene. Loudermilk made an appearance on Dawson’s Creek in 2002, performing "Rock 'N' Roll & The Teenage Desperation” and was on Charmed in 2003, making them a part of pop culture.

The band eventually changed but Isaac's journey with rock music continued. He spent the next decade playing with a variety of bands, including AWOLNATION, and with Duff McKagan’s side project, Loaded. He has worked and recorded with many other bands including A Perfect Circle, Adam Lambert, Barbarians of California, and Black Lab. He is known as a very versatile drummer who can blend hard rock, alternative, and even electronic influences together.

The upcoming “Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things tour”, is kicking off May 2025.

It’s not every day that someone from our area shines on the global stage and I know I will be cheering him on every step of the way as he tours Europe, Asia, and the Middle East this summer. I just can't wait until the tour comes to the US or maybe even to his own home town. Imagine that, Guns N Roses performing right here in the Tri-Cities. Before this news I would say not a chance, but now...I'd give it a hard maybe! ("So you say there's a chance!" - Lloyd Christmas, played by Jim Carrey)