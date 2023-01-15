Tri-Cities Terrorized by Two Drunk Driver Accidents This Weekend

The Tri-Cities area was hit by two different alleged drunk driving accidents this weekend.

Kennewick Police Report DUI Accident at Round About

The first alleged DUI accident this weekend happened near the roundabout intersection of 4th and Union Street in Kennewick. Police received reports of a single-car crash around 8:20 pm Saturday night (1/14/23) onto a surrounding property.

The Orange Dodge Challenger Was Destroyed

When police arrived they found an orange Dodge Challenger had left the road and crashed into a tree and parked trailer. The entire front of the car was missing but luckily the driver escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. After police transported the man to a local hospital, he was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of DUI. After being published, multiple people on the police Facebook post mentioned having negative interactions with a similar car in the past.

Tri-Cities Residents Describe Past Negative Interactions with Similar Car

In the comment section of the Kennewick Police Department post, there were multiple people that mentioned having issues with a car resembling the same orange Dodge Challenger. One said "I have seen that car around. If it's the same car the driver is a jerk and it probably is him." Another answered the comment "I second this. I've had similar experiences with a car that looks exactly like this" with another saying "looks like one that cut in front of me in west Pasco, Wa. Then it went speeding off close to my neighborhood." One other person did mention that the style of Challenger is common in the area, especially in the color orange.

Second DUI Crash This Weekend Occurs at Tragic Richland Intersection

Richland Police Department reported the second alleged DUI crash of the weekend early Sunday morning. The accident happened at the same intersection where 3 people died in another alleged DUI case just under one year ago. You can read about the history of that accident and what has happened with the case since occurring last February by clicking here. Both accidents occurred with the same light pole at the intersection of George Washington Way and Jadwin in Richland Washington.

Single Male Accident Survives Richland Accident, Booked in Jail

The single male driver of the truck that crashed into the light pole at the intersection of George Washington Way and Jadwin sustained "non-life-threatening" injuries, was treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, and then Booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of DUI. Read the complete Richland Police Department post here. Read the complete Kennewick Police Department post here.

