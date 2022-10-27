7 Shocking Tri-Cities Stores Actually Closed on Thanksgiving

This year you may head to your favorite local store on Thanksgiving morning to find that they are actually closed for the day. These are the surprising Tri-Cities area stores that announced this year they are closed all of Thanksgiving day.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

What Tri-Cities Stores Announced They Are Closed for Thanksgiving in 2022

Not sure if these companies appreciate family or if they are just trying to hold on to their workers, but some of these stores closed this year for Thanksgiving are surprising.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Walmart

Probably the most surprising on the list, Walmart announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving. The CEO even said that being open on Thanksgiving is a "thing of the past" for Walmart. Doesn't look like they will be open on Thanksgiving for years to come. Don't worry, they open early for Black Friday.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Target

Target is another unexpected closing for Thanksgiving. Like Walmart, they announced that Thanksgiving would be off for all employees moving forward. For the last two years they have spread the deals over two weeks instead of having them all on Black Friday. That worked so well, they are moving to this model permanently. Also just like Walmart, they will be open early for Black Friday.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Best Buy

Just like the last 2 years, Best Buy will also be closed for Thanksgiving. They also announced they are "Bringing back Thanks and Giving." Sunday, Oct. 16, they kick off a 10th holiday season "joining St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases." They have also switched to promoting Thanksgiving shopping sales for "big savings on BestBuy.com or through the Best Buy app."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

REI

REI is also closing on Thanksgiving from here on out and they are also pulling out of Black Friday deals. It was launched back in 2005 to get employees to "Opt Outside" for Thanksgiving according to Foot Wear News. I am sure you can still shop online however, just no special deals.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Macy's

Macy's will also be closed all of Thanksgiving but they will have deals all day online according to Swag Bucks. Black Friday deals can already be had online or in their stores and they will be open early for Black Friday if you want to rush in.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Costco

Costco is another large store in Tri-Cities that will be closed on Thanksgiving. If you need large amounts of food for your dinner, make sure you plan ahead. " Costco is not open on Thanksgiving day just like it remains closed on all other major/important holidays. Therefore, this year, Costco will also stay closed on Thanksgiving just like every year."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Kohl's

Just like last year Kohl's has made the switch to spreading out their savings throughout the whole month. They will also be closed for Thanksgiving bat say on their website announcement "Shop Early, Save Early: Shop early holiday deals at Kohl’s with multiple savings events throughout the month of October." Check out all they have to offer by clicking here to read the full announcement.