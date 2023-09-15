Overnight “Outlawz” Tri-Cities Speeder Blows Tires & Meets Police

A late-night Tri-Cities speeder received a rude reminder of why "real life" is not a video game.

Get our free mobile app

Kennewick Police Department Kennewick Police Department loading...

Tri-Cities Speeder Meets Karma Thursday Night

If you sit outside late at night in the Tri-Cities, you will most likely hear what sounds like a race track in the distance. Maybe it is just my neighborhood, but almost every night I can hear the revving engines of motorcycles, trucks, and cars going way too fast just blocks from my home. Last night, one of those speeders met a little guy called Karma. The Kennewick Police Department got reports late Thursday night of a reckless driver around Clearwater and N. Edison and sent multiple units to investigate. The funny thing about driving fast is that you can lose control at any time and crash through whatever happens to be around you.

Kennewick Police Department Kennewick Police Department loading...

Kennewick Police Find Reckless Driver Stranded Nearby

While multiple police units were on their way to the area, they received another report about a single-car collision just east of the original location. When units arrived, they found a black Infinity sedan with the word "Outlawz" across the back windshield sitting just off the roadway. The Infinity was not moving because 3 of its 4 tires and rims were destroyed. Police say that the driver admitted to "accelerating to a point where he lost control of the vehicle". After losing control, the Infinity almost entered the opposite lane of traffic before spinning out of control and hitting a nearby curb. The contact with the curb blew 3 of his tires and destroyed the rims keeping Mr. "Outlaws" from driving away. This time the Infinity had to be towed away and the driver was written an unspecified infraction. "In 2021 speeding was the cause of 12,330 deaths on the roadway in the United States" according to the NHTSA. Try not to let yourself be one of those numbers for 2023.