Tri-Cities, Quit Being Lazy & Return Your Damn Shopping Carts!

There's a strong chance that you'll think I'm a little unhinged after you read this article but it's something I'm passionate about to the point of it being beyond a pet peeve.

I've long believed that what a person does with their shopping cart after they've unloaded their groceries is the best indicator of a person's character. This is the basic litmus test. Are you a good enough person to be worthy of participating in society or do you leave your shopping cart next to someone's car?

Last night, I went shopping with my family. The baby was screaming and we'd just spent way more money than we had planned on groceries. Like way, way more. No, it wasn't Target because we were trying to not spend a lot of money. Needless to say, my mood was already chilly. We had parked near the entrance of the store and took notice of the carts that had been filling up the parking lot stalls. When we came back outside with our overflowing cart and screaming baby, we saw even more carts piling up in our spot. I'm just gonna say this one time: I go hard in the parking lot.

We start unloading our cart into the back of our car when I see a man push his cart up next to our car and start to climb inside of his. That's when I said, "Hey, you're gonna put your cart back, right? Right?" He started playing dumb so I repeated myself.

"No," he says, prompting me to lose it. "People like you really piss me off. You're too lazy to put your cart back even though the cart return is just over there. You're a [redacted] of [redacted] and you're a lazy [redacted]!" That didn't make him change his ways, and he got into his car. So I grabbed his cart and put it behind his car. So he pulled forward and left.

So, I got to put his cart and my cart back. Nobody was the better for it. No lesson was learned other than humanity might have been a mistake. To be honest, I never saw myself as the type of person to throw hands over someone being worthless and leaving their shopping cart in my parking spot but you never stop learning about yourself. If you find that you're a fan of vicarious shopping cart justice, this channel is a must-see. One thing I've learned from watching this channel entirely too much is that people will take more time arguing and defending their wrong actions than the time it would have taken to just do the right thing. Gotta double down when you're wrong and have zero integrity, right?