Tri-Cities Road Rage: Suspects Follow Victim Home with Gun

Imagine having a gun pointed at you on the roadway, your followed home, and then two men try and break down your door to get at you. It happened yesterday in Kennewick, Washington.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Two Arrested After Allegedly Following Victim Home with Gun in Kennewick

Yesterday afternoon (March 25, 2025), things got heated between men driving in Kennewick, which led to the victims hiding in their home and two men trying to break down their door with a gun. The two men have now been arrested after the scary confrontation around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon at 100 N Irving Place. The two suspects, now identified as Glenn Robison and Terin McCall, allegedly pointed a gun at a car on North Edison Street in Kennewick and then followed the victims home to intimidate them more.

The victims were terrified after seeing the gun pointed at them and took off to their nearby home. Unfortunately, both suspects followed the victims home and then allegedly tried to break inside by kicking hard on the door multiple times. The victims barricaded themselves in and managed to keep the door shut, while Robison and McCall continued kicking at the door while making threats to hurt them if they got inside. All of this while holding and mentioning the firearm.

The victims yelled at the suspects that they had called the police, and they quickly ran away the scene. While Kennewick officers were investigating the scene, Pasco Police reached out after learning of a separate case they were working on involving the same two men. Both Robison and McCall were located and arrested after learning that important information.

The two men were booked into the Franklin County Jail on felony charges, including attempted residential burglary, because the suspects intended to break into the victims’ home. Police seized the vehicle the suspects were driving, and Pasco PD will be executing a search warrant on it. More charges are expected to be added as the investigation continues.